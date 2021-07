NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s office says, Tremont Street in North Tonawanda is closed because of a police presence.

Tremont is closed between Vandervoort Street and Payne Avenue “due to a police incident.”

News 4 is working to learn more and will update this article as more information comes available.

Tremont Street between Vandervoort Street and Payne Avenue in the City of North Tonawanda is closed due to a police incident. https://t.co/UQ0gUwpRLg — Niagara Sheriff (@NiagaraSheriff) July 4, 2021 Niagara County Sheriff’s office