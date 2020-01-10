New laws delay trial in case of 1993 homicide

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Joseph Belstadt’s trial, in which he is accused of killing a 17-year-old girl in 1993, has been delayed.

The victim, Mandy Steingasser, was a senior at North Tonawanda High School.

Although jury selection was scheduled to start this coming Monday, the trial was postponed until March 9 as the result of new laws, which took effect on January 1.

Because of the new laws, defense attorneys need to receive a witness list from prosecutors 15 days prior to a trial. This did not occur until this past Monday, causing the trial to be delayed.