White Linen Tea House closes doors after almost two decades in business

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The White Linen Tea House on Shawnee Road in North Tonawanda is closing its doors after 19 years.

Manager Tracy Bauch and owner Linda Kloch announced the closure in a post on Facebook tonight.

“We absolutely loved that the Tea House became a place where you could create memories with your family and friends and enjoy the simpler things in life,” the pair wrote.

They went on to express how painful the decision is and thanked all the customers over the years.

The restaurant space is available for lease and the White Linen Boutique, located in the tea house is open for business.

You can read the entire post below: