NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Winter parking restrictions will begin in North Tonawanda this Sunday.

Parking will not be permitted on any city streets between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m.

This will stay in effect until April 1.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.