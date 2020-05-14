Witter’s uses anonymous donation to feed essential workers in North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A sports bar in North Tonawanda is giving back to first responders there.

Witter’s Bar and Grill recently received $1,000 from an anonymous donor.

Shelly and Peter Witt, the bar’s owners, decided to turn around and use that money to donate food to North Tonawanda’s police and fire departments.

They say it’s the least they can do to show their appreciation.

“In talking with the person that donated the money, she said do whatever you want. So this was just something that we just wanted to pay it forward. Keep it local. We definitely wanted to keep it in North Tonawanda,” the Witt’s said.

The Witt’s aren’t done giving back.

Tips they received last night will be donated to charity and they’re looking to do more food donations in the future.