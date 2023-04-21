NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A North Tonawanda woman is facing several charges after her 2-year-old child was found alone by police inside a home where a stove fire was burning, the NT Police Department announced.

Jaysa Morrison, 24, is facing a charge of endangering the welfare of a child, among others.

Police say at around 12:11 a.m. on April 19, they arrived at a home on Miller Street following a call and heard smoke detectors beeping and smelled smoke. They soon observed from a window an active fire in the kitchen and a cartoon playing on a television, raising concerns about a child being in the home.

After nobody answered the front door, officers forced it open but were unable to enter due to the smoke. After being alerted to a side door and successfully entering, police found the 2-year-old child hiding near a pile of clothing behind the front door. Officers immediately took the child outside for medical attention and the fire was eventually extinguished by the North Tonawanda Fire Department, who also ensured nobody else was in the home.

Morrison was contracted and arrived at the home a short time later, where it was discovered she had left her child home unattended.

The 2-year-old was taken into the care of Child Protective Services the following morning and the investigation remains ongoing.