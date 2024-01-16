BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 29-year-old woman is dead after her vehicle was struck by an Amtrak train in North Tonawanda, according to police.

At approximately 7 a.m., North Tonawanda police said they responded to the scene of a train vs. automobile accident at the Witmer Road railroad crossing near River Road.

During an investigation, police said, it was determined that a 2021 Hyundai Elantra, said to have been operated by a 29-year-old Town of Wheatfield woman, had stopped on the tracks and was struck by a Southbound Amtrak passenger train.

There were 11 passengers and three crew members on the train. No one on the train was reportedly injured. The 29-year-old woman is said to have been the only occupant of the vehicle.

The 29-year-old woman was transported to ECMC where she was pronounced dead at 9:02 a.m. The name of the woman is not being released at this time.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.