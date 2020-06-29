NY 425 Bridge in Wilson closing to traffic for replacement starting next week

WILSON, N.Y. (WIVB)–Next Monday, July 6, the State Route 425 Bridge over Twelve Mile Creek in the Town of Wilson, is closing to traffic as the replacement of the bridge gets underway.

The New York State Department of Transportation says this will start at 7 a.m., and passenger vehicles will be directed to follow a posted detour along Route 93, Randall, and Youngstown Roads.

Truck traffic will be directed to follow a detour along Routes 93 and 18.

According to the NYSDOT, work is expected to last four months, and all construction activities at the location are weather dependent and subject to change.

