NYSDOH offers help to Newfane nursing home, administrator says he’s able to “adequately care for residents”

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB)–A second unannounced COVID-19 focus inspection was done Wednesday night at the Newfane Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, according to the State Department of Health. Officials tell News 4 they identified no deficiencies.

They added that they reached out to the facility’s administrator, offering to transfer residents if needed, assessed staffing levels, offered additional staffing resources, and ensured an appropriate supply of PPE.

“The administrator assured the Department he was able to adequately care for his residents and will immediately contact us if the situation changes,” an NYSDOH spokesperson said.

They found Newfane to comply with infection control practices and CDC-supported guidelines issued by the state during the first COVID inspection on May 8.

According to the Department of Health, the Newfane facility reports individuals upon admission or readmission have been placed in isolation for 14 days.

The NYSDOH is providing Newfane with pulse oximetry units to closely monitor every resident in the facility for any signs of early pulmonary issues.

As of May 13, the Newfane Rehabilitation and Health Care Center self-reported this PPE inventory to the NYSDOH:

N95s: 500 on hand

Surgical Masks: 6,000 on hand

Gowns: 750 on hand

Face Shields: 400 on hand

Gloves: 5,600 on hand

Hand Sanitizer: 14 day supply

