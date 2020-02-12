Live Now
NYSP looking for missing vulnerable adult last seen Tuesday

Niagara County

RANSOMVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–New York State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vulnerable adult.

Kenneth James is missing from Ransomville. He has schizophrenia and may need medical attention, police say.

Last time James was seen, he was wearing black pants, a black coat, and a dark-colored hat on Tuesday. He’s believed to be on foot.

State police say the 67-year-old is 5’10”, 175 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Police tell News 4 their helicopter and extra patrols are around the area of Ransomville looking for James while there’s daylight.

