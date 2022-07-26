OLCOTT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Olcott Beach is no longer safe for swimming, the Niagara County Department of Health announced Tuesday morning.
Because of the bacteriological water quality not meeting standards, health officials have issued a beach advisory.
The sample that resulted in this advisory was taken on Monday. The beach advisory will remain in effect until further notice.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.