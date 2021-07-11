Olcott Beach Carousel Park gearing up to host its first fundraiser since COVID

OLCOTT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Olcott Beach Carousel Park is asking for the public’s help to keep the fun going.

The park’s annual fundraiser is their biggest fundraiser every year, but they did not host a fundraiser last year because of COVID-19. Now, the group is making up for a lost time.

The Park After Dark: An After Hours Party With a Purpose takes place Aug. 10th at 6 p.m. at the Olcott Beach Carousel Park. The event features dinner, midway games, music and more.

For more information, click here and here.