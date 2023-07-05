OLCOTT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A beach advisory has been issued for Olcott Beach in Niagara County.

The advisory is the result of recent surveillance in Lake Ontario on July 3. According to the Niagara County Department of Health, the water at Olcott Beach is not suitable for swimming due to having “unsatisfactory bacteriological water quality.”

Beaches and bathing areas in Niagara County are tested weekly throughout the summer. The advisory for Olcott will remain in effect until further notice, with the beach expected to reopen when the water is safe again.

Although it has been designated as unsafe for swimming, Olcott Beach is not closed.