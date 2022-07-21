OLCOTT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The beach advisory for Olcott Beach has been rescinded once again.
The Niagara County Department of Health says the water there is now safe for swimming after a sample was taken on July 20.
“The Niagara County Department of Health will continue to monitor water quality closely and will immediately notify the public of any problems associated with water quality,” the Department of Health said.
Evan Anstey