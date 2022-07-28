OLCOTT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The water is now safe to dive back into at Olcott Beach, according to the Niagara County Department of Health.

Water samples were taken Wednesday and showed bacteria levels to be “suitable for swimming,” the DOH said. The county is still keeping an eye on the levels.

The water at Olcott Beach has endured a string of beach advisories in past weeks due to “unsatisfactory bacteriological water quality.”

