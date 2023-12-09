SANBORN, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is dead and a Lewiston police officer was injured following a house fire in Sanborn Friday night.

Lewiston police said officers and members from the Sanborn and Lewiston fire companies responded to the scene of a reported house fire on Saunders Settlement Road at approximately 9:19 p.m.

Upon arrival, a Lewiston police officer reported heavy fire and one person was trapped inside the residence, police said.

The officer attempted to reach the victim but was unable to due to the fire conditions, police said. The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

The responding fire companies extinguished the fire and the victim was found dead inside the residence.

One officer was transported to ECMC for burns and smoke inhalation but has since been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.