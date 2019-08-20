One volunteer firefighter and a motorcyclist in hospital after accident in the Town of Lockport

Two men are still in the hospital Tuesday, after a series of accidents in Niagara County over the weekend.

The accidents happened on Sunday near the intersection of Tonawanda Creek and Minnick Roads.

One was a collision between a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle. While authorities were investigating the accident, a volunteer firefighter was directing traffic. That’s when another truck hit him and took off. The firefighter was with the Rapids Volunteer Fire Company.

He is in stable condition at Erie County Medical Center and the driver of the motorcycle is in critical condition.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for the person responsible for the hit and run. They’re looking for a person who was driving a white pick up truck with a black detail line down the side.