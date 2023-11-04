PENDLETON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 20-year-old man was arrested following a vehicle pursuit that ensued over multiple towns in Niagara County early Saturday morning.

At approximately 1:52 a.m., Saturday, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, patrols observed a “white BMW sedan” traveling 91 mph in a 45 mph zone in the 4700 block of Tonawanda Creek. Patrols, police say, attempted to initiate a traffic stop but could not safely catch up to the sedan.

Police say the sedan was later located at the intersection on Campbell Boulevard and Lockport Road when, they say, a second traffic stop was attempted.

A vehicle pursuit ensued through the towns of Pendleton, Cambria, and Lewiston. Police say the pursuit was “terminated multiple times due to excessive speed.” Law enforcement agencies countywide, police say, worked together to located the vehicle.

A tire deflation device was ultimately deployed by the Lewiston Police at Saunders Settlement and Miller roads.

Daniel D. Ganko of Ontario, Canada was arrested and charged with fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree, resisting arrest, reckless driving, and numerous traffic law violations. He was held for arraignment.