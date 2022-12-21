(WIVB) — On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced that the Biden-Harris administration has awarded $959,000 to go towards repairs of the Hartland Road Bridge in Gasport.

The money will come from the Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program. The project will rehabilitate the bridge over Golden Hill Creek to a state of good repair and to meet modern safety and design standards. The current bridge. which is over 70 years old, has not seen any major rehabilitation work in over 30 years.

It will use Accelerated Bridge Construction techniques in order to minimize closure time and other related detours. Once complete, it will support agricultural economy in Niagara County.

