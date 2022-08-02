NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB) — It appears that the beef between Asha’s Farm Sanctuary and McKee Farms in Newfane has been squashed, as a result of law enforcement action.

On July 25, New York State Troopers out of Lockport went to the animal sanctuary on Coomer Road “for a property retrieval of cows with the SPCA and the owner of the cows,” they wrote in a news release Tuesday morning.

Tracy Murphy, the 59-year-old president and founder of Asha’s, refused to give them back, police said, resulting in protests coming from both sides.

State police announced Tuesday morning that Murphy has been charged with third-degree grand larceny — a felony. The cows have since been returned to their owner, police said.

Following her processing at the State police barracks in Lockport, Murphy was remanded to the Niagara County Jail for centralized county arraignment.