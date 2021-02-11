Part of Slayton Settlement Road in Gasport to close next week for bridge construction work

GASPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting this Monday, February 15, Slayton Settlement Rd., just west of Quaker in Gasport, will be closed for a week.

This is due to bridge construction work.

“This is the first of three separate times the road will need to be closed for this project,” Niagara County Legislator Mike Hill says. “The next anticipated closure would be in late spring.”

During the closure, a detour will be in place.