HARTLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A collision with a tree has left one person dead and another injured in an early morning crash in the Town of Hartland.

The one-vehicle accident happened around 1:22 a.m. on Ridge Road in Hartland. Deputies on the scene say the vehicle veered off the road, hit a tree and rolled several times, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.

The passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was airlifted to Erie County Medical Center by Mercy Flight for treatment. Their condition is not known.

The names of those involved haven’t been released, pending family notification.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Unit is looking into the collision.