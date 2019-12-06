Pendleton highway superintendent accused of putting town employees to work at his home

PENDLETON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The highway superintendent in the Niagara County town of Pendleton stands accused of having town employees perform personal work for him, including on his residence and vehicles.

Jeffrey Stowell is charged with grand larceny, petit larceny and official misconduct, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.

Stowell, 59, allegedly had town-owned equipment used to perform work on his residence, along with town-purchased materials.

Stowell was arraigned and released on his own recognizance, according to the sheriff.