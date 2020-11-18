70-year-old Lockport woman killed in crash in Pendleton

PENDLETON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 70-year-old Lockport woman was killed in a crash in Pendleton Tuesday afternoon.
Around 1:15 p.m., New York State police say a Ford F-250 was headed west on Beach Ridge Rd. While passing an uninvolved vehicle, the 18-year-old driver lost control while getting back into the westbound lane.
This is when police say he collided head-on with an eastbound Honda Pilot.
The driver of the Honda, Peggy Ann Shea-Robichaud, was killed in the crash. The truck driver was taken to ECMC for non-life threatening injuries.
The crash is under investigation.
