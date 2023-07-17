PENDLETON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says animals were rescued from a burning home in Pendleton on Sunday night.

Not long before 8 p.m., crews responded to a fire at a house on Fiegle Road, near the intersection of Bear Ridge Road. There, smoke could be seen coming from the second floor.

After a resident informed crews that two cats and a dog were still inside, crews were able to pull them out unharmed.

According to officials, the fire was extinguished and contained to the room on the second floor where it began. It’s not clear how much damage the fire caused or what started it.