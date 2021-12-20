Festive coffee flights at local shop that gives back

PENDLETON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The colder weather may have you reaching for something warm to drink and there’s no shortage of festive beverages at Craft Coffee House.

It’s located at 6612 Campbell Blvd, Lockport, N.Y. 14094 and open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Owners Nick and Katie Graves are Air Force Veterans and give back to the community through the coffee shop, often. On Veteran’s Day, Craft Coffee House offered free meals to fellow Veterans.

Most recently, the couple held a Peanut Butter & Jelly Drive for local food pantries and Coffee With A Cop, with the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.

They offer festive coffee flights each season. Currently it offers Sugar Cookie Latte, Egg Nog Chai and Peppermint Mocha flights.

The coffee house also offers several types of breakfast sandwiches, each with a unique name. Below is the “Watch Tower,” made up of waffles, bacon, eggs, chicken and syrup.