Fish Fry Friday: The Country Cottage Restaurant in Pendleton

PENDLETON, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s another Fish Fry Friday! News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak is checking out some of your favorite spots to get this delicious meal, each week!

She joined us from The Country Cottage Restaurant in Pendleton on Wake Up!

Each Friday and Wednesday during Lent, they offer a variety — battered haddock, baked regular, Cajun and lemon peppered! There’s even a stuffed option with broccoli and cheese.

Address:

4072 Beach Ridge Rd

North Tonawanda, NY 14120

United States