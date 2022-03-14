PENDLETON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Firefighters and police responded to a 911 call Monday, as a structure fire in the Town of Pendleton was reported around 11 a.m.

The units arrived at 5497 Mapleton Rd. and observed the attached garage was fully on fire, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s office. The blaze moved through the house, but responding fire companies were able to extinguish the flames. The garage was deemed a total loss.

All people and pets in the home got out safely and will reportedly be staying with family. Niagara County Origin and Cause is investigating the cause of the fire.