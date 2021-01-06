Lockport man charged with DWAI, vehicular manslaughter in fatal Pendleton crash

PENDLETON, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest has been made following a fatal crash in the Town of Pendleton.

This past November, 43-year-old Williamsville resident Melissa Maras was killed after her vehicle collided with another vehicle that was headed in the opposite direction on Campbell Blvd.

The southbound vehicle moved into the other lane, crashing into Maras’ vehicle in front of the Wendelville Fire Company. Maras was pronounced dead at the scene.

Joshua Kalenda, 29, has been charged with vehicular manslaughter, DWAI by a drug, DWAI by combined influence of drugs and failure to keep right.

The Lockport man will appear in court at a later date.