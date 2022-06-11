PENDLETON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s office announced Saturday it will be hosting a slow roll event on June 26.

“Slow Roll with the Sheriff” will take place from 1:30-3 p.m. on the Erie Canalway Trail, and those 5-18 years old are invited to participate. The slow roll will start on Tonawanda Creek Road and participants will have their choice of route — to Dunnigan Road and back or to Feigle Road and back.

Parking will be available at the Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village at 3755 Tonawanda Creek Rd. in Amherst.

Bicycle and equipment checks will be available.

All participants will get a free scoop of ice cream from Uncle G’s Ice Cream Shop and junior deputy decal following the ride.

More information can be found on the flyer below.

(Courtesy: Niagara County Sheriff’s office)