One person dead after fatal car crash in Pendelton

PENDELTON, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Niagara County Sheriff tells us one person is dead and the other injured after a car crash around 4:30 p.m.

Police say the crash happened in front of the Wendelville Fire Company on Campbell Boulevard in Pendleton. The accident involved two vehicles in opposing lanes.

The Sherriff’s Office tells News 4, a southbound car crossed the center line and hit a northbound vehicle. They say, “The driver of the northbound vehicle was pronounced deceased on scene.”

We’re told the other driver was transported to the Erie County Medical Center and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The drivers’ names are being withheld at this time.