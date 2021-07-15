Parts of Pendleton’s West Canal Park from storm damage, marina remains open

PENDLETON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday’s storm damage split trees and even sent one toppling down into a car in Pendleton. Officials have closed part of West Canal Park to clean up from the severe weather.

The heavy rain, winds and lightning wreaked havoc for parts of Western New York, Niagara County Department of Public Works Commissioner Garret Meal said the storm did more damage than what they had initially thought.

As a result, parts of West Canal Marina and Park have been closed and the marina remains open.

“We have several trees that came down during the thunderstorm or were severely damaged and need to be taken down and we have crews out there now,” said Meal.

“The marina is fine and will remain open, but we need to close the area with the picnic shelters and playground.”







Meal says crews have a lot to do to get the park cleaned up, but he hopes it will be back open soon.