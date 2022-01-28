Pendleton encourages residents to check with banks after several tax payments go missing

PENDLETON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Pendleton residents who mailed their town and county tax payments in January are being asked to verify that their checks cleared with their banks.

According to Pendleton Clerk Deborah Maurer, the town is working with US Postal investigators to look into several missing payments that were mailed on or around Jan. 4, 10 and 18. With the upcoming Jan. 31 tax deadline, Maurer is concerned some residents may assume their taxes have been paid because they were mailed on time, but may actually be missing.

If the missing mail is found, the original postmark will be accepted, however, if it’s never located, there won’t be any record of payment. Any payments received after the due date that are also postmarked after the due date will have a penalty added that cannot be waived, per Maurer. A way to ensure the payment is made in time is to void the initial check and send another.

Any questions can be directed to the Town Clerk at (716) 625-8833, ext. 112.