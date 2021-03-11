Pendleton Highway Superintendent admits to directing town employees to work at his home

PENDLETON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Pendleton’s Town Highway Superintendent must step down after pleading guilty to official misconduct.

On Thursday morning, Jeffrey Stowell admitted to directing town employees to perform work at his home and personal property during business hours.

In addition to this, town equipment was used to deliver stone and other materials to his home.

As part of Stowell’s plea, he can no longer be employed by the Town of Pendleton or hold any sort of elected office there.

He will be sentenced on May 4.