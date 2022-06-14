PENDLETON, N.Y. (WIVB) – The intersection of Bear Ridge and Tonawanda Creek roads in Pendleton near the border of Amherst will be realigned in an effort to improve public safety, Niagara County Legislator Tony Nemi announced Tuesday.

The intersection will be restriped so that those merging onto Bear Ridge from the west side ramp of Tonawanda Creek will be at a 90 degree angle at the stop sign. Additional signs will also be added.

“Improving the vision of motorists entering Bear Ridge from the west was the main issue and I believe this proposal addresses that,” Nemi said. “As anyone who regularly drives that road knows, there have been a few accidents and many near misses, so I am very pleased DPW will be making these changes.”

This project, following a study commissioned from the engineering firm Wendel, will be undertaken by the county’s Department of Public Works. DPW Commissioner Garret Meal said the changes will be put in place later this year as part of the county’s yearly pavement markings restriping program.