Pendleton tax payments have been found; USPS apologizes

PENDLETON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The missing property tax payments in Pendleton have been found.

In recent days, Pendleton residents had been looking for answers as to what happened to their county and town tax payments.

“The calls became more and more frequent and I thought, ‘Something’s wrong, something’s definitely wrong here,’” Pendleton Town Clerk Deborah Maurer said.

Through investigation, Maurer says she discovered that dozens of people’s tax payments had not yet been received.

The United States Postal Service apologized, and has since brought the payments to the right address.