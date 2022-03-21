PENDLETON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Starpoint middle schooler has been charged with a felony after authorities say he threatened violence at the school over Snapchat.
On Sunday, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a Snapchat photo indicating possible violence against Starpoint Middle School.
An investigation then began, resulting in the arrest of a student, whose name was not released. He has been charged with making a terroristic threat.
Following his arrest, the student was released to the custody of his parents. He’ll appear at Niagara County Probation at a later time.
“We will continue to investigate all school threats and take the appropriate action,” Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti said in a press release.
