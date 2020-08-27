Tonawanda Creek in Pendleton reopening to two-way traffic tomorrow

PENDLETON, N.Y. (WIVB)–Legislator Tony Nemi in Niagara County says work on Tonawanda Creek Road, between Irish Road and Campbell Boulevard, is finishing up.

The road will reopen to two-way traffic tomorrow.

According to county officials, the project is the last piece of the bi-county Tonawanda Creek slope stabilization and roadway reconstruction effort that also included projects in the towns of Lockport and Clarence, completed earlier this year.

“I have said many times that Tonawanda Creek Road is no longer a winding country road along the creek, but rather a major connector used by school buses and commuters every day. Pendleton is a growing community, and we must invest in our infrastructure to keep up with that growth,” Nemi said.

The work was approximately 2.5 miles in Pendleton and cost $4.1 million.

Officials tell us the first 0.7 of a mile at the Campbell Boulevard end was milled and overlaid with two courses of asphalt, while the remainder was reconstructed.

The project included new closed and open drainage throughout, with new guide rail, signs, and striping.

Niagara County officials say the road has been closed to two-way traffic since April.

