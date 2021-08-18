UPS locates Starpoint CSD’s missing AP exams

PENDLETON, N.Y. (WIVB) — After more than 100 AP exams completed by students at the Starpoint Central School District went missing, they’ve finally been found.

Starpoint High School Assistant Principal Michael Moran announced the news on Wednesday.

The box of AP Literature and AP U.S. History exams went missing after students finished them this past May.

On the Friday after both exams were administered, UPS picked them up. Although a total of five boxes were shipped by Starpoint in the same way over the six weeks of AP testing, that first box was the only one to not arrive at the College Board headquarters in New Jersey.

In July, College Board let the district know that the box never arrived, saying there was an issue with the shipment. College Board and Starpoint High School subsequently began an investigation through UPS to locate the exams.

“It is with great relief and joy that we can report to you that the box with the missing AP exams has been found and scanned into the AP system!” Moran says. “UPS found the box and those tests are safely with College Board.”

Moran did not specify where the box of exams was found, and it’s not clear how they ended up getting lost in the first place.

Moran says six students have retaken the tests digitally. For those students, their higher score is what will count for them.

Anyone who planned on retaking the test in a paper format will not need to; The paper retake has been canceled.

Students who opted for a refund will get one, and the May test will still be scored.