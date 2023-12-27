CAMBRIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Neighbors in the town of Cambria are rallying together to help a family who lost everything in a house fire on Christmas Day.

“I looked out the window and just seen flames coming out the garage and just screamed,” said Roberta Sherwood when she saw her home on Shawnee Road engulfed in flames.

“I ended up running to the garage opened it up and it was just filled with smoke. I shut the door and said let’s get out,” Christopher Cooper said.

Shortly after their children and grandchildren left on Christmas Day, the couple’s home went up in flames. The two managed to get out safely with their dog. The family did have a cat that didn’t survive.

The fire damaged the couple’s truck, camper and their home of 20 years is destroyed.

Right after the fire the community stepped up to help. Donating clothes, essentials and money.

“People are amazing. I never expected it,” Christopher said.

The family says all the support will help them rebuild.

“The donations, the phone calls, the love, asking how we all are, what we can all do, has been amazing,” daughter Whitney Cooper said.

“Everybody is so close around here and cares and they’re a great family all the way around and they just need everybody’s support,” said town of Port supervisor Duffy Johnston.

Johnston is on the executive board at the 3F Club in Youngstown. The club has been rallying around the Cooper family and are collecting donations.

There’s also a GoFundMe page set up for the family.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is being handled by the Niagara County Fire Investigation Unit. The residents are being assisted by the Red Cross.