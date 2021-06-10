Plans underway to move Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy back to NCCC

SANBORN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Plans are in the works to bring the Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy (NCLEA) back to NCCC.

Currently, it’s located at Niagara University. Legislator David Godfrey says there are “several reasons” to switch locations, “including putting both the program and its location under county control.”

Godfrey, who chairs the Community Safety Committee, says “We are still working through some details but it is clear both the Sheriff’s Office and NCCC want this to happen, and the Niagara County Legislature will undoubtedly support this.”

Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti says “the stars seem to [be] aligning on several fronts.”

Related Content Youth camps returning to NCCC this summer

Filicetti says the Sheriff’s Office has a grant from Sen. Rob Ortt that “may be able to be used for the effort,” according to a news release from Niagara County.

“We have a design firm right now working on the concept and we have been talking with the NCCC Board and administration about putting the academy in other space in the interim,” Filicetti says.

He went on to say that when the academy was moved from NCCC to Niagara University, “it was done in the best interest of our students.”

“Now, the opportunities afforded our students by returning to NCCC make the most sense and we look forward to a bright future for the NCLEA,” Filicetti says.

Filicetti thanked Niagara University, and says the county has “had a great working relationship with the NU administration.”

MORE | Kenmore native holding her breath for another ticket to Olympics