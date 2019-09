TOWN OF PENDLETON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash in the Town of Pendleton.

Police say they found a Ford Explorer in a ditch in front of a house just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators say the vehicle was driving north on S. Transit Road when it crossed into the oncoming lane, left the road and hit a ditch.

The victim was later identified as Steven Ocestolo, a 62-year-old Lockport resident.