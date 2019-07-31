Popular Niagara County sunflower field to re-open 11 months after being shut down

SANBORN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A popular Niagara County attraction is set to open back up for the first time since being shut down. Sunflowers of Sanborn will begin its 2019 season on Thursday.

The Town of Cambria issued a cease and desist to the farm prior to the end of its 2018 season, last September. Town officials had concerns about the activity taking place on the property, which is zoned “residential”.

“Tomorrow, I am going to be up at the crack of dawn,” said Sunflowers of Sanborn owner Louise Brachmann.

Over the past few years, thousands of those from Western New York and beyond have flocked to the sunflower field on Saunders Settlement Road. Brachmann is hoping to have similar success this year. She admits Mother Nature hasn’t been too kind to the main field. But the U-Pick field is in good shape.

“They are growing and blossoming,” she said.

After the cease and desist order was issued, Brachmann began working with town officials to resolve the situation. They came to an agreement in May.

“The first thing we did, which the customers won’t notice, was we did apply for a special permit to get our food truck and our vendors here. The second thing we did, which everyone will notice,” Brachmann continued, “we did put a second driveway through the field, which goes out onto Baer Road.”

The farm will be open each day through about the second week of September. The shut down date will depend on the weather. Workers are planning several special events, including a Kid’s Day and a food truck festival.

“All we wanted to do was create memories for people where they can laugh and just take a break from their busy lives,” said Sunflowers of Sanborn employee Deanna Przepiora.

The farm opens at 8 a.m. on Thursday.