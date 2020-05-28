Positive COVID cases now at 1,033 in Niagara County, deaths at 65

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– Thursday, May 28

Today the Niagara County Health Department is reporting 13 new positive COVID cases bringing the total to 1,033.

Officials say there have been two more deaths in the county.

The latest to die from the virus include:

An 87-year-old female with underlying health conditions

A 67-year-old male with underlying health conditions

In Niagara County, there have now been 65 COVID deaths.

According to officials, Niagara County has 285 active cases, and 683 people have recovered.

Also, 11,776 residents have been tested.

