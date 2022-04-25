LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Before the regular committee meetings, the Niagara County Legislature will hold a special meeting on Monday night related to gas.
The proposal in question is whether or not to cap the county’s four-percent gas tax at $3/gallon. The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Niagara County Courthouse.
If approved, the proposed resolution would take effect June 1 and end come December.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.