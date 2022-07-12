OLCOTT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Department of Health is warning residents not to swim at Olcott Beach.

The department issued the advisory following surveillance samples taken Monday determined the water is not suitable for swimming due to “unsatisfactory bacteriological water quality.” The department will continue to monitor the water quality at the beach and let the public know when it returns to a safe level.

The advisory is expected to remain in effect until further notice.

The water quality at Olcott has been a recurring issue in recent years, including a similar advisory being put out in July of last year.

For more information about NCDOH’s water testing, click here.