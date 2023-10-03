BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Pulp 716, a popular coffee and comic book shop with two locations in Western New York, will permanently close its doors at the end of the month, they announced.

The shop has two locations, one in Lockport and one in North Tonawanda.

They said on social media that the closure is due to “unfortunate reasons beyond our control.”

“We thank you for being with us during this very personal journey the Pulp family went through over the past year, and the support we received speaks volumes about our community,” they wrote.

Both locations will close on Oct. 31.