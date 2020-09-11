Rabid raccoon confirmed in Town of Royalton

(WIVB) – The Niagara County Department of Health has confirmed a rabid raccoon was found in the Town of Royalton.

The raccoon was located on Moyer Road on Sept. 3, after fighting with a family’s vaccinated dog. A family friend shot the raccoon.

The dog received a rabies booster and will stay in home confinement for 45 days after which its health can be confirmed.

The NCDOH has the following reminders to held prevent exposure to rabies: