Rabid raccoon found in Newfane

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Department of Health says a rabid raccoon was found in Newfane.

According to health officials, the animal attacked a hunter near Lake Rd. and Phillips Rd. this past Saturday. The hunter subsequently killed the animal.

So far this year, six rabid raccoons have been confirmed in Niagara County. Rabies nearly always results in the death of an animal that isn’t protected by a vaccine.

The Department of Health is reminding locals to make sure their pets are up to date with their rabies vaccinations. They also say to never feed, touch or adopt wild animals, stray dogs or feral cats.

To report an animal bite or contact with wild animals, call the Department of Health’s Environmental Division at (716) 439-7444.