Ransomville man dies in motorcycle crash

TOWN OF PORTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Late Wednesday night, a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in the Town of Porter.

Shortly before Midnight, New York State police say 68-year-old Ransomville resident Scott Tracey was headed east on Lake Rd. near the intersection of Cothran Rd. when the crash happened.

Troopers say his motorcycle struck the guiderail on the southern shoulder of Lake Rd., ejecting him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are still investigating this incident.